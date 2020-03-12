PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 662.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium alerts:

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,256. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.