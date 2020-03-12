PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,976 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enel Americas by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,597 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.20. 11,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,909. Enel Americas SA has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

