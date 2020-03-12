PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,509 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $103,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 335,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 5,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. QuinStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

