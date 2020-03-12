PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,408 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

RPT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 51,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

