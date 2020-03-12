PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,320 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 754.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,168.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,581.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 70,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,834. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

