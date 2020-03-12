PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,363 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 157.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Shares of REGI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $754.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

