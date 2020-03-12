PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 414.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $11,200,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 30,376 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,296. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.