PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHI traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.41. PLDT Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.7705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

