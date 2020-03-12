Piper Sandler Weighs in on Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 444,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $883.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.39. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.