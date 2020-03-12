Piper Sandler Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

NYSE:AXP traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.53. 387,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,514. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $93.87 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

