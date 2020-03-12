Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,856 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,786,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.37.

PXD traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. 133,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

