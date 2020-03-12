Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Pinnacle West Capital traded as low as $78.62 and last traded at $78.80, with a volume of 8410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.55.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 44,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

