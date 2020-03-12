Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director G Kennedy Thompson Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

On Thursday, February 27th, G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 6,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after acquiring an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after buying an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 973,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.