Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $112.65 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

