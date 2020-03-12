Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FLR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

