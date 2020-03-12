Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEO traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,176. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,365,060 shares in the company, valued at $38,243,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,871,417.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

