Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,062,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 1,658,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $3,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 1,284.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 411,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 454,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

NYSE CNX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 164,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.