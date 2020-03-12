Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $365,000.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $61,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,130.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

