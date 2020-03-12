Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $65.57. 132,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Citigroup raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

