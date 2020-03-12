Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 178,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $61.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

