Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,058,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the third quarter worth $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $14.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $170.48 and a 1-year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.