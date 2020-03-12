Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 907 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.37.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $23.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.00. 122,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,311. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.85 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

