Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 45,620 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Denali Therapeutics worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,049. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,794 shares of company stock valued at $78,989,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

