Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,272,782,000 after acquiring an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,428,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,990 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,609,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,463,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,627,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $7.96 on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.66.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

