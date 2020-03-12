Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,900 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $9.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.81. 69,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.07.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.