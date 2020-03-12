Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 38,073 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,073 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $12,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 39,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $6,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,000 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

