Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,700 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $12.02 on Thursday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 105,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $145.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

