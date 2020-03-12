Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,760 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

ORLY stock traded down $34.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,141. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.46. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

