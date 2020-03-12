Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 175,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded down $12.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $126.19 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

