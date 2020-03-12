Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 14,420 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,280 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,366. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.