Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,400 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Msci worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Msci by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Msci by 8.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Msci by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $14.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,031. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $182.82 and a 1 year high of $335.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.42.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

