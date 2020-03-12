Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 77,625 Shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,157,000.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, reaching $57.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.19. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $2,213,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,645,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

