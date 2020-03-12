Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,655,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 634,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

NYSE CNQ traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.