Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $14,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 230.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties stock traded down $12.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,185. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.