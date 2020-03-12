Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.22% of Krystal Biotech worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $563,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,314,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,216. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $934.48 million, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

