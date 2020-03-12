Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 378,502 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after acquiring an additional 710,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,024,000 after acquiring an additional 41,536 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

BPMC traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.88. 18,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.69. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,051 shares of company stock worth $1,241,308. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

