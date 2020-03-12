Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $15.23 Million in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 445,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 7.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Qiagen by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.41. 58,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,789. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

