Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Invests $15.21 Million in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 201,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of IHS Markit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,857,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. 147,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,676. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares in the company, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

