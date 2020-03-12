Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDS. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $42,419,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in HD Supply by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 142,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in HD Supply by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HDS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of HDS traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,943. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

