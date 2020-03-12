Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

EXAS traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 144,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. Analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

