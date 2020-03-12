Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $15.17 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,640,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,965,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206,971 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $127,142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.79.

Shares of OKE traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 364,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,950. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

