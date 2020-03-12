Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 140,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.