Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. 43,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

