Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.85 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,149,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 193,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.