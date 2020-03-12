Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $12.81 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

ESS stock traded down $15.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,965. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $271.58 and a 12 month high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.