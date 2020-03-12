Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.63% of Pacira Biosciences worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $32.47. 72,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.34. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcloughlin sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $168,095.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,841 shares of company stock worth $1,243,053. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

