Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Cosan worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cosan by 41.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cosan by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CZZ. TheStreet cut Cosan from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cosan from $16.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

CZZ stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 52,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,224. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Cosan Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

