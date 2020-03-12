Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

