Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,696.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 533,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 744,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,173. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

