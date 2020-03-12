Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 8,085 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $29,165,547 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $11.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,355. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $184.73 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.